Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Ohio officers rescue ‘distressed’ raccoon with mayo jar on its head, video shows: ‘Never know what you’ll see’

The officers received praise from animal lovers on social media: 'Thanks for that example of compassion'

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Ohio police rescue 'distressed raccoon' with mayonnaise jar stuck on its head Video

Ohio police rescue 'distressed raccoon' with mayonnaise jar stuck on its head

Traffic camera video caught officers from Ohio's Painesville Police Department rescuing a raccoon with a jar on its head.

Ohio police officers working the night shift in a Cleveland suburb recently came to the rescue of a "distressed" raccoon who somehow got a jar of mayonnaise stuck on its head. 

The Painesville Police Department shared traffic camera footage that showed the struggle between Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger to trap the little animal and dislodge the jar. 

Once the jar is removed, the raccoon can be seen darting away, nearly running into the intern who was shadowing the officers that night. 

RACCOON FALLS THROUGH CLASSROOM CEILING AS ANIMALS OVERRUN TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL 

Police taking a jar off a raccoon's head

Ohio police recently removed a jar of mayonnaise from a "distressed" raccoon's head.  (Painesville Police Department)

ALASKA PADDLEBOARDER NARROWLY ESCAPES COLLISION WITH HUMPBACK WHALE

"Early morning hours of Thursday, July 13, sightings of a masked bandit with a mayo jar stuck on its head were reported in the Bank Street area near E Walnut Avenue," the department wrote in a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post with the video. 

intern jumping out of the way of the raccoon

THe police intern had to dart out of the way to avoid the scurrying raccoon.  (Painesville Police Department)

It continued, "Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger rescued the distressed raccoon, while police intern Gill added a little hop to his step. You never know what you’ll see on night shift." 

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST 

The officers received praise from animal lovers in the comments. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you for all that you do - including rescuing this poor raccoon. You guys ARE the best!" one person wrote while another added "You all are the best! Thanks for that example of compassion."