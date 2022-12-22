Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Ohio 5-month-old found safe after being kidnapped three days ago

Kason Thomas will be reunited with his twin after they were kidnapped three days ago in Columbus, Ohio

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Kason Thomas, a 5-month-old baby kidnapped three days ago in Columbus, Ohio, was found safe in a Papa John's parking lot in Indianapolis on Thursday evening, according to police. 

The woman accused of kidnapping Kason, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was arrested just hours before he was found. 

Jackson allegedly stole a Honda Accord from a Donatos Pizza while Kason's mother went inside the restaurant to pick up an order for a DoorDash delivery. 

Kason and Kyair Thomas are both safe after being kidnapped on Monday evening in Columbus, Ohio. 

Kason and Kyair Thomas are both safe after being kidnapped on Monday evening in Columbus, Ohio.  (Columbus Division of Police)

Kyair Thomas was found abandoned but safe at the Dayton International Airport, about 70 miles west of the Donatos Pizza, at about 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Kason was found in the same clothes and in the stolen vehicle on Thursday. 

"The 5-month-old boy is in good health & being transported to a hospital to be checked out," the Columbus Division of Police tweeted. 

Nalah Jackson, 24, was arrested on Thursday evening in Indianapolis, three days after she allegedly stole a Honda Accord with twin babies inside. 

Nalah Jackson, 24, was arrested on Thursday evening in Indianapolis, three days after she allegedly stole a Honda Accord with twin babies inside.  (Columbus Division of Police)

It wasn't immediately clear what charges Jackson will face. 

The twins' paternal grandmother, Fonda Thomas, rejoiced with other family members at a press conference on Thursday evening. 

"My tears have turned to joy," Thomas said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. "My grandsons get to open up their presents simultaneously. Not one alone, wishing that the other one was there. I'm so happy. I'm so grateful."

