Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio man who spent 27 years on death row has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial

OH man allegedly killed, robbed a New Jersey woman

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial.

Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 beating death of Rhoda Nathan, 67, of Toms River, New Jersey, in Blue Ash, a Cincinnati suburb.

Police said Nathan, a grandmother in town over the Labor Day weekend to attend the bar mitzvah of her best friend’s grandson, was killed after she surprised a would-be robber in her room. Jones was a hotel employee and was on the job that day, police said.

NEW JERSEY TO NO LONGER REQUIRE PRESCRIPTIONS FOR CERTAIN KINDS OF BIRTH CONTROL

The death sentence imposed on Jones was upheld by the Ohio Supreme Court. But last month, a Hamilton County judge granted him a new trial after concluding that prosecutors had not turned over evidence relevant to the case to his attorneys. County prosecutors have vowed to appeal the decision.

Officials said Jones, released from Hamilton County jail Saturday on $50,000 unsecured bond, will be under electronic monitoring and is barred from leaving the county.

A man from Ohio, who has been on death row for over a quarter-century, was freed on bond while he awaits a new trial. The man was convicted of murder and robbery in 1994.

A man from Ohio, who has been on death row for over a quarter-century, was freed on bond while he awaits a new trial. The man was convicted of murder and robbery in 1994. (Fox News)

"This is justice for the first time in three decades," defense attorney David Hine said. Program manager Bekky Baker of the Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center, which supported a new trial, said Jones had been behind bars "for like over 9,000 days for something he didn’t do."

NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR TO INTRODUCE BILL CODIFYING THE ROE V. WADE

Prosecutors said in a statement that 10 courts had reviewed and upheld the conviction, and Jones' release was ordered despite a state constitutional prohibition on bail for those charged with capital offenses.

"The family of Rhoda Nathan and the people of Hamilton County deserve better than this," the statement said.

Prosecutors also argued that Jones was a flight risk, but defense attorney Jay Clark said that wasn't the case given the stakes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When you’ve protested your innocence for 27 years and now you have a chance to establish it? You’re not going to take off," he said.