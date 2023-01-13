Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey to no longer require prescriptions for certain kinds of birth control

The new NJ law will have no residency requirements

Associated Press
Certain kinds of birth control will no longer require a prescription in New Jersey under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed Friday.

Self-administered hormonal contraceptives like the pill, patch and ring won't require a prescription from a health care provider under the measure.

Murphy said New Jersey is upholding access to reproductive health care after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion.

NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR TO INTRODUCE BILL CODIFYING THE ROE V. WADE

There are no residency requirements under the new law, so New Jersey pharmacists could dispense the contraceptives regardless of where a person lives, the governor said.

A new law in New Jersey will allow the sale of certain birth control without prescriptions.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia permit pharmacists to offer contraceptives, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The new law goes into effect in May, and the state pharmacy board will draw up protocols to direct how it is implemented, including the requirement for a training program.