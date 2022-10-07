Expand / Collapse search
Ohio man dies after falling from South Carolina hotel balcony

Markell Hope was on the 15th floor of his Myrtle Beach hotel when he fell

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
An Ohio man died after falling from the balcony of a South Carolina hotel last Friday.

Markell Hope, 34, of Akron, Ohio, was attempting to do a handstand on a 15th-floor balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach when he plummeted to the ground. 

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. ET, as Hurricane Ian moved north and flooded the area.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told Fox News Digital in a release that Hope died of his injuries at the scene.

The Patricia Grand hotel in Myrtle Beach

The Patricia Grand hotel in Myrtle Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

The Myrtle Beach police are investigating the incident. 

This photo provided by the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept., crews respond to rescue people who were trapped on the second floor due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. 

This photo provided by the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept., crews respond to rescue people who were trapped on the second floor due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.  (Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. via AP)

The site where 34-year-old Markell Hope fell to his death

The site where 34-year-old Markell Hope fell to his death (Credit: Google Maps)

Fox News' requests for comment from the police department and the hotel were not immediately returned. 

