Last Update December 19, 2016

Ohio judge set to announce sentence in barbershop slayings

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, Douglas Shine Jr., center, stands with attorneys as a verdict is read in his trial at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center in Cleveland. Shine was convicted on Nov. 4 of aggravated murder and other charges in a triple homicide at a suburban Cleveland barbershop. A judge in Cleveland is set to announce Monday, Dec. 18, whether she will sentence Shine to death or to life in prison without parole. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie, File)

CLEVELAND – A judge in Cleveland is set to announce whether she will sentence a man convicted of killing three people at a suburban barbershop to death or to life in prison without parole.

Douglas Shine Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced Monday. A jury convicted the 21-year-old man last month of multiple counts of aggravated murder for fatally shooting three people at a Warrensville Heights barbershop and for his role in the slaying of an eyewitness to the killings.

The same jury recommended to Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg that Shine should receive the death penalty.

Shine's attorneys have argued that he was abused as a young child and was changed after being sent to a juvenile detention facility when he was 10.