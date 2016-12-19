Ohio judge set to announce sentence in barbershop slayings

A judge in Cleveland is set to announce whether she will sentence a man convicted of killing three people at a suburban barbershop to death or to life in prison without parole.

Douglas Shine Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced Monday. A jury convicted the 21-year-old man last month of multiple counts of aggravated murder for fatally shooting three people at a Warrensville Heights barbershop and for his role in the slaying of an eyewitness to the killings.

The same jury recommended to Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg that Shine should receive the death penalty.

Shine's attorneys have argued that he was abused as a young child and was changed after being sent to a juvenile detention facility when he was 10.