Ohio governor issues 21-day curfew to combat COVID

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a 21-day curfew starting Tuesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which is seeing a resurgence in cases across the country.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. but does not apply to those traveling to and from work or medical care. The mandate will not prevent anyone from getting groceries or purchasing meals via carry-out, drive-thru or delivery, DeWine, a Republican, tweeted.

"We're not talking about closing any businesses," he said during a Tuesday news conference. "But what we are asking every Ohioan to do is to limit your activity. Limit your contacts with other Ohioans."

In a tweet announcing the mandate, he wrote: "A lot of this is common sense."

The measures were imposed as the state reported more than 7,000 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours. Statewide, 368 people were hospitalized and 27 were admitted to intensive care units.

On Monday, DeWine announced new restrictions on private gatherings that include the prohibition of dancing at wedding receptions and other events.

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals,” DeWine said in a statement. "We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It's not the ceremonies causing the problem. It's the party afterward."