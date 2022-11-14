Ohio former chemistry teacher accused of taking up-skirt videos of minors at school, public places

A former high school chemistry teacher is accused of taking numerous up-skirt videos of students at school and filming females in dressing rooms and other public places.

Justin Foley, 47, of Delaware, Ohio, is charged with sexually exploiting minors and distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

He was arrested and charged locally in Delaware County in September, but his federal charges will supersede his previous local charges, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Foley appeared in federal court on Wednesday afternoon in Columbus after a federal criminal complaint and warrant were issued for his arrest.

Prosecutors say Foley used his cell phone and other digital media devices to secretly film females’ genitalia under skirts and shorts. At the time of these alleged offenses, Foley was employed as a chemistry teacher at Columbus Alternative High School.

Court documents say the Delaware Police Department was tipped off in August about numerous images of child pornography uploaded via Google email accounts. Investigators then tracked the IP addresses of the email accounts to Foley, according to the DOJ.

Authorities said the email accounts contained numerous videos, "voyeuristic in nature," which appeared to have been self-produced. The videos appeared to have been recorded at Foley’s school, at local department stores, and in dressing rooms, among other places. The victims did not seem to know they were being recorded, prosecutors said.

County authorities executed a search warrant at Foley’s residence on Sept. 20, 2022. According to court documents, Foley admitted to creating videos – some as early as the week prior – in the classroom and hallways of the school at which he taught.

Per the DOJ, sexually exploiting a minor is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison, while distributing and receiving child pornography is punishable by 5 to 20 years in prison.