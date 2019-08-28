Expand / Collapse search
Ohio doctor accused of murdering 25 patients is set to face hearing

Associated Press
The Ohio doctor charged with 25 counts of murder is set for a hearing Wednesday after seeking to use a new lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez.

Florida-based Jose Baez identified himself as William Husel's attorney in a filing seeking to be part of the defense despite not practicing law in Ohio.

DOCTOR ACCUSED OF MURDERING 25 PATIENTS WITH DRUG OVERDOSES

Dr. William Husel, 43, pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of murder charged against him by the Franklin County Grand Jury. (Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of hospital patients who died.

He pleaded not guilty. Another defense attorney has said the 43-year-old doctor was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

In related lawsuits, Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling $13.5 million .

It also fired 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers after its review. They aren't being criminally prosecuted.