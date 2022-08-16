Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Ohio chemical plant fire under investigation

Massive fire reported at ChemMasters plant in Madison, Ohio

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
The cause of the massive fire that ripped through a chemical plant in Ohio on Monday night is under investigation, officials said.

The blaze erupted in Madison around 11 p.m. at a ChemMasters plant, which produces mortar and concrete among other materials, FOX8 Cleveland reported. 

More than a dozen fire departments responded to the fire along with the Lake County Hazardous Materials Team, which determined that evacuations were not necessary, according to the station.

No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started. (Twitter / @iWoz05)

Resident Steve Harvey captured video footage of the explosive fire consuming the structure.

Harvey told the station that he piloted his drone over the scene after hearing explosions.

  • fire at chemical plant
    Image 1 of 2

    Investigators will monitor the area for contamination, according to the report. (Twitter / @iWoz05)

  • firefighters battling fire
    Image 2 of 2

    More than a dozen fire departments responded to the fire at ChemMasters in Madison, Ohio, report said. (Twitter / @iWoz05)

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency are working to determine how the fire started and monitor the area for contamination, according to the report.