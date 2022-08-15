Ohio school bus carrying 32 students crashes into home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home in Ohio early Monday when the driver suffered an apparent medical emergency, authorities said.

The incident happened as the bus was traveling from Union County, Indiana, into Preble County, Ohio, FOX19 Cincinnati reported, citing the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus, which was carrying middle and high school students, crashed into a home around 7:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Ramsey Street in College Corner, authorities said.

While the crash caused extensive damage, no students were injured, the sheriff’s office and Indiana State Police said.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the bus driver, who was rushed to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. No update on the driver’s condition was immediately available.

One person was at the home during the crash but was not injured, fire officials said.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.