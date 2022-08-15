Expand / Collapse search
Ohio school bus carrying 32 students crashes into home

Crash happened in College Corner, Ohio, near Indiana border

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

A school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home in Ohio early Monday when the driver suffered an apparent medical emergency, authorities said.

The incident happened as the bus was traveling from Union County, Indiana, into Preble County, Ohio, FOX19 Cincinnati reported, citing the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus, which was carrying middle and high school students, crashed into a home around 7:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Ramsey Street in College Corner, authorities said.

While the crash caused extensive damage, no students were injured, the sheriff’s office and Indiana State Police said.

NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE CRASH INVOLVING OVERTURNED BUS LEAVES AT LEAST 1 DEAD: POLICE

First responders performed life-saving measures on the bus driver, who was rushed to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. No update on the driver’s condition was immediately available.

No students were injured on board the bus that crashed into a home early Monday in College Corner, Ohio, authorities said. (FOX19 Cincinnati WXIX)

One person was at the home during the crash but was not injured, fire officials said.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.