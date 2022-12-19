Ohio CBP officers seize nearly 30,000 pills, 700 jelly packs of Sildenafil, active Viagra ingredient

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers earlier this month seized illegal shipments of Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.

CBP officers seized three shipments of improperly imported Sildenafil pills and jelly transiting through the Port of Cincinnati on December 4 and 5.

Officers found 28,600 pills of the prescription drugs in two shipments of pens. A third shipment contained 700 packets of jelly laced with Sildenafil.

Two of the shipments had come from India, while a third had arrived from Singapore. Of the two shipments from Indian, one contained 1,860 packets of 10 Sildenafil Citrate tablets, for a total of 18,600 pills, headed for a residence in Snellville, Georgia. CBP said the shipment was more than $561,000 had it been sold legally.

The shipment from Singapore contained 700 jelly packets while the shipment from India contained 10,000 Sildenafil pills. Both shipments were headed for the same address in Macomb, Illinois. Had they been sold legally, CBP said, their value would have been worth more than $305,000.

CBP said e-commerce trade has proliferated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding foreign sellers’ market access to the United States. Many of these drugs made in foreign facilities may lack the necessary oversight and good manufacturing practices to ensure patient safety, CBP said.