Family of Bowling Green State University student sues fraternity over alleged hazing death

The family of a Bowling Green State University student who died in March after an alleged hazing incident filed a lawsuit against the fraternity and several of its members on Tuesday.

Stone Foltz, 20, died of alcohol poisoning after a pledge event at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at the university in Ohio.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Foltz’s parents states that Foltz and other pledges were each forced to drink to an entire bottle of alcohol — equivalent to about 40 shots – which Foltz finished in about 18 minutes, FOX8 Cleveland reported.

Members of the fraternity then took him to his apartment, where a roommate found him unconscious, the complaint said. Foltz’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.394 g/dL when he was admitted to the hospital.

A BAC of 0.35 to 0.40 can lead to loss of consciousness and the brink of a coma, according to Standford University. Concentrations above 0.40 can lead to coma and death due to respiratory failure.

He died three days later after being kept on life support so that his organs could be donated.

Eight current or former members of the fraternity were indicted in April on charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to hazing.

Those named in the lawsuit include organizers of the alleged hazing ritual, the BGSU chapter and Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity.

Following Foltz’s death, the university charged the fraternity with six violations of the school’s code of conduct and permanently banned the organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.