Ohio amusement park sued by Michigan woman who says falling roller coaster part caused traumatic brain injury

Cedar Park has since permanently closed the roller coaster

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Warning, disturbing content: Woman injured by 'small metal object' at Cedar Point amusement park Video

Warning, disturbing content: Woman injured by 'small metal object' at Cedar Point amusement park

The Sandusky Police Department has released body camera footage of an incident at Cedar Point where a woman was hit by a ‘small metal object’ that fell off one of the Ohio amusement park's rides. 

A woman from Michigan is suing amusement park giant Cedar Fair, alleging that she suffered traumatic brain injury from an incident in 2021 where a piece of a roller coaster fell on her.

The incident happened in August 2021 in Sandusky, Ohio, when a "small metal object" from Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster fell on Rachel Hawes. 

According to officials, she was transported to a local hospital following the incident for treatment. At the time, a spokesperson for Cedar Point told Fox News that "A small metal object became disengaged from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run."

In September 2022, the park announced that it would be permanently closing the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. The roller coaster was closed following the August 15, 2021, incident.

CEDAR POINT GUEST STRUCK BY 'SMALL METAL OBJECT' FROM ROLLER COASTER

highest point on Top Thrill Dragster

FILE - Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in Sandusky, Ohio. The amusement park in Ohio is permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision announced Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky.  (AP Photo/Paul M. Walsh, File)

A state investigation didn't find evidence that the park acted illegally or thought the ride might have been unsafe.

The lawsuit filed by Hawes alleges that the incident gave her "serious, permanent, disabling personal injuries" which include "skull fractures and traumatic brain injury."

It also alleges that Cedar Point failed to "exercise reasonable care in inspecting and maintaining" the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

CEDAR POINT'S TOP THRILL DRAGSTER SHUT DOWN: WORLD'S SECOND-TALLEST ROLLER COASTER IS PERMANENTLY CLOSING

Roller Coaster

Picture purporting to show the "small metal object" that hit Hawes. (Erie County, Ohio, Common Pleas Court)

The lawsuit says that her medical expenses have exceeded $2 million, with future medical care and treatment expecting to cost over $10 million.

"She will need assistance with activities of daily living for the remainder of her life," the lawsuit states.

Riders go down a loop on Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster

FILE - Amusement park goers ride Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster on May 1, 2003, in Sandusky, Ohio. The amusement park in Ohio is permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision announced Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky.   (Daniel Miller/The Sandusky Register via AP, File)

Among others, Hawes is asking the court issue a judgment against Cedar Fair to compensate her for damages, including value of medical services, loss of wages, lost earning potential, physical pain suffered, and more.

The lawsuit was entered in the Erie County, Ohio, Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cedar Fair for comment.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.