Cedar Point guest struck by 'small metal object' from roller coaster

The Sandusky Police Department has released body camera footage of an incident at Cedar Point where a woman was struck by a "small metal object" that fell off one of the Ohio amusement park's rides.

According to a police report obtained by Fox News, Sandusky police officials received a radio call for an injured female at Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The responding officer, in partnership with Cedar Point officers and emergency service personnel, worked to locate medical supplies and render aid to the victim.

The unidentified victim was later moved onto a cot, brought to an ambulance just outside the ride's entrance and transported to Fireland Hospital's emergency room for treatment. Police were unable to provide an update on the victim's condition.

"A small metal object became disengaged from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run," a Cedar Point spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. "Our focus continues to be on the guest and her family."

The ride remains closed while the incident is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

"The Ohio Department of Agriculture takes very seriously the safety of all amusement rides that operate in the state," the agency told Fox News in a statement. "An ODA inspector was onsite at Cedar Point immediately after notification of the accident Sunday afternoon involving the Top Thrill Dragster. Two inspectors, ODA’s Chief of Amusement Ride Safety and enforcement agents were at Cedar Point Monday, performing an inspection of the ride and conducting an investigation of the accident."

The Top Thrill Dragster's last inspection was completed on May 14 by four ODA inspectors. The ride is required by law to be inspected twice a year, with a minimum of two inspectors performing each inspection. The second inspection for the Top Thrill Dragster was planned for September.

Sunday's accident is not the first major incident for the Top Thrill Dragster. According to Fox 8, four individuals were injured back in 2004 after being struck by debris that sheared off the ride's launch cable.