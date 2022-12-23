Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Ohio 46-car pileup leaves at least 3 dead in winter storm 'whiteout' crash

Visibility is low as whiteout conditions persist, authorities warn.

By Jeff Zymeri | Fox News
Three fatalities in 46-car Ohio pileup Video

Three fatalities in 46-car Ohio pileup

Three fatalities were confirmed by authorities in a 46-car pileup in Ohio; weather was a factor in the crash. (Credit: Sean Mcgillivray/Tony Caldwell via Storyful)

At least 46 cars were involved in a massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike Friday afternoon, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) confirmed. Troopers on the scene reported three fatalities and multiple injuries in the Sandusky County crash. 

A weather-related accident in Ohio involved nearly 50 cars; three fatalities are confirmed. 

A weather-related accident in Ohio involved nearly 50 cars; three fatalities are confirmed.  (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Multiple agencies from across several counties are conducting rescue operations. Parties involved in the crash are being moved to a local facility by bus to stay warm. 

OSHP confirmed that weather was a factor in the crash. Authorities are advising that travel be avoided. Blowing snow can significantly reduce visibility. 

    A weather-related accident in Ohio involved nearly 50 cars; three fatalities are confirmed.  (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Sgt. Ryan Purpura of OSHP advised drivers who must travel "to take some precautions: take it slow, be patient, increase your following distance, and always buckle up."

In a statement, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed his sympathy to the families who have lost a loved one during the inclement weather.

At least four Ohioans have lost their lives in weather-related auto accidents since the storm began, the statement read. 

Jeff Zymeri is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. Find him on Twitter @jeffzymeri