Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'

Police said Withers paid for the room and a warm meal out of his own pocket

Georgia police noticed a man in need of a place to keep warm and out of the cold and paid for his hotel room for the night during the winter storm.

In a real-life heartwarming Christmas story, Cobb County Police Department Officer Withers paid for the hotel room for the man in need with his own money as well as providing the man with a warm meal. 

Police said Withers paid for the room and a warm meal out of his own pocket.  (Fox 5)

"Great job Officer Withers for your heartfelt act of service," a Facebook post from the Cobb County Police Department said.

Like a lot of the U.S., Georgia saw temperatures drop from above freezing before midnight to in the teens in a matter of hours on Friday morning. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 