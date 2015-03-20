Expand / Collapse search
December 1, 2015

Officials begin probe into explosion at NJ town house development that killed 1, injured 7

By | Associated Press
    In this image provided by Josh Forst, flames and smoke shoot up after an explosion at a townhouse complex Tuesday, March 4, 2014, in Ewing, N.J. A gas line damaged by a contractor exploded "like a bomb" while utility crews worked to repair it Tuesday at the complex, injuring at least seven people while several homes were destroyed or damaged. (AP Photo/Josh Forst) (The Associated Press)

    Firefighters work in the evening at the scene of an explosion at a townhouse complex, Tuesday, March 4, 2014, in Ewing, N.J. A gas leak and explosion in the neighborhood killed one resident and injured seven workers. The body was not discovered until late in the day, some distance from the home. At least 55 units in the housing complex were damaged, police said, including seven that were "pretty much destroyed," Fire Marshal Bill Erney said. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) (The Associated Press)

    Firefighters work at the scene after an explosion at a townhouse complex Tuesday, March 4, 2014, in Ewing, N.J. A hospital says it is receiving at least six patients from the explosion in a suburb of New Jersey's capital city that caused heavy damage. (AP Photo/The Trentonian, Penny Ray) TRENTON TIMES OUT; STAR -LEDGER OUT. PHILLY METRO OUT. MANDATORY CREDIT (The Associated Press)

EWING, N.J. – Investigators are looking to determine what triggered a natural gas leak and explosion that devastated a town house development in New Jersey, killing one woman and injuring seven workers.

Police, fire and building officials are on the scene of the explosion in Ewing Township, a Trenton suburb.

Debris litters the site and there are clumps of insulation in the trees.

At least 55 units in the complex were damaged in the Tuesday afternoon blast, including about 10 that were destroyed.

Officials are awaiting autopsy results to identify the body of the woman that was found on a car.

Two workers remain hospitalized in stable condition.

A news conference is planned for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.