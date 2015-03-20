Officials begin probe into explosion at NJ town house development that killed 1, injured 7

next Image 1 of 3

Investigators are looking to determine what triggered a natural gas leak and explosion that devastated a town house development in New Jersey, killing one woman and injuring seven workers.

Police, fire and building officials are on the scene of the explosion in Ewing Township, a Trenton suburb.

Debris litters the site and there are clumps of insulation in the trees.

At least 55 units in the complex were damaged in the Tuesday afternoon blast, including about 10 that were destroyed.

Officials are awaiting autopsy results to identify the body of the woman that was found on a car.

Two workers remain hospitalized in stable condition.

A news conference is planned for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.