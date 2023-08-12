Grandma, 84, slammed to ground after allegedly being attacked on Los Angeles bus, video shows

An 84-year-old grandmother suffered serious injuries this week after she was allegedly attacked on a bus in Los Angeles.

Security footage of the alleged assault showed the woman fly out of the bus landing on her back and hitting her head on the sidewalk after she was either shoved or kicked.

The suspect can be seen attempting to run away while the victim lies on the sidewalk unconscious, but good Samaritans grabbed her until police arrived, FOX 11 reported.

Witnesses told the new station that the attack was unprovoked, and the suspect spit on the woman after pushing her out the door.

"This lady was just kind of pushed out of the bus," witness Jonathan told the station of the Tuesday incident in South Los Angeles' University Park. "She just smacked right into the concrete."

He added that a man walking by while she was on the concrete pretended to help her but actually tried to "swipe her pocketbook, but luckily there was two younger locals that jumped off the bus and took the purse back from him."

While some witnesses said the woman was shoved, one said she was kicked.

"The assailant was holding onto the rails on top of the bus and full force kicked the woman off the bus," he said. "So not only did she hit the floor she was kicked violently."

Police arrested the unidentified suspect, FOX 11 reported. Her charges are pending.

"It's sickening," a family member of the victim told the station. "This action was very malicious and intentional and there's nothing right about this act.

Her family says she only remembers parts of the incident and is in a lot of pain

Jonathan added, ‘"These days it’s crazy. You just don't know where you're going to be safe anymore."