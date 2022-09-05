Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Ocean City, Maryland boardwalk shooting injures 1

Ocean City, Maryland, man taken to hospital after boardwalk shooting

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 28-year-old local from the resort town of Ocean City, Maryland, was injured Monday morning in a shooting along the boardwalk, police say. 

The gunfire erupted in the area of N. Division St and Atlantic Ave around 2:30 a.m., according to the Ocean City Police Department. 

"The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred after a brief altercation," police said. "There is no threat to the public at this time." 

"This is an active and ongoing investigation," police added. 

MARYLAND SHOOTING AT A 7-ELEVEN LEAVES 1 DEAD, 3 INJURED 

The area in Ocean City, Md., where the shooting unfolded early Monday morning.

The area in Ocean City, Md., where the shooting unfolded early Monday morning. (Google Maps)

Investigators identified the victim as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City. 

FAMILY OF BALTIMORE MAN WHO DIED DURING ALTERCATION WITH ‘SQUEEGEE KIDS’ TO SUE CITY 

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

It was not immediately clear what sparked the altercation that led to the shooting. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Ocean City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 