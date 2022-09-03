Maryland shooting at a 7-Eleven leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting inside a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland has left one person dead and three others injured, police said.

The Prince George's County Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday, where they found four victims.

Each victim was transported to local hospitals where one was pronounced deceased.

LOS ANGELES FLASH MOB LOOTS, VANDALIZES 7-ELEVEN FOLLOWING STREET TAKEOVER, POLICE SAY

"Once on scene they discovered multiple people at a convenience store with trauma to the body. They were all taken to a local hospital. One adult male was later pronounced dead," Prince George's County police said.

VIRGINIA POLICE: 'EXTRAORDINARY' GOOD SAMARITAN CAPTURED SUSPECT AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The statuses of the surviving victims are not known at this time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no word on any arrests.

This is a developing story.