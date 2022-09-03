Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland shooting at a 7-Eleven leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

The statuses of the surviving victims are not known at this time

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting inside a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland has left one person dead and three others injured, police said.

The Prince George's County Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday, where they found four victims. 

Each victim was transported to local hospitals where one was pronounced deceased.

LOS ANGELES FLASH MOB LOOTS, VANDALIZES 7-ELEVEN FOLLOWING STREET TAKEOVER, POLICE SAY 

The shooting happened at Capital Heights, Maryland, shooting on Ritchie Road. 

The shooting happened at Capital Heights, Maryland, shooting on Ritchie Road.  (Google Maps )

"Once on scene they discovered multiple people at a convenience store with trauma to the body. They were all taken to a local hospital. One adult male was later pronounced dead," Prince George's County police said.

VIRGINIA POLICE: 'EXTRAORDINARY' GOOD SAMARITAN CAPTURED SUSPECT AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

  • A photo of a police car.
    Image 1 of 2

    Prince George's County Police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting on Sept. 3, 2022.  (Prince George's County Police)

  • A police SUV at night.
    Image 2 of 2

    A Prince George's County Police vehicle.  (Prince George's County Police)

The statuses of the surviving victims are not known at this time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no word on any arrests. 

This is a developing story.