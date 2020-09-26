Expand / Collapse search
Breonna Taylor
Published

Oakland police assaulted during rioting; unrest prompts BART station closure

Protests erupted across the country this week, following the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
On today's episode, Lawrence Jones is 'Outnumbered' as new protests continue to erupt all over the United States in response to not charging the officers that shot Breonna Taylor.

Police in Oakland, Calif. arrested several protesters for assaulting officers Friday night as demonstrations calling for justice for Breonna Taylor turned violent.

The Oakland Police Department said more than 250 protesters in the downtown area became “immediately violent” by throwing bottles and cans at officers.

OAKLAND RIOTERS TORCH COURTHOUSE, SMASH WINDOWS AS UNREST CONTINUES: POLICE

The department said officers used “minimal smoke,” which is allowed only under certain situations, FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported.

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) also closed one of its downtown Oakland stations as protesters converged on the area, according to KPIX-TV in San Francisco.

Police said there were no reports of damage to nearby businesses.

Protests bubbled up across the country this week, following a grand jury decision in Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday in which it was announced no officer would be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with wanton endangerment after bullets entered a neighboring home during a March drug raid.

