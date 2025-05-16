NYU pauses diploma of anti-Israel student who blasted Gaza war as 'genocide' during graduation speech

A New York University (NYU) student who slammed Israel’s war in Gaza during a graduation speech has had his diploma suspended.

Logan Rozos drew a sharp rebuke from the university after repeatedly referring to Israel’s actions in Gaza as a "genocide" that was being perpetuated with the support of the United States.

"The genocide currently occurring is supported politically and militarily by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars and has been livestreamed to our phones for the past 18 months," said Rozo, a graduating student from the Gallatin School liberal art program.

Rozos’ comments drew a loud reaction from the crowd, including applause along with a standing ovation for those who supported him, while others expressed their disapproval.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PUNISHES STUDENTS WHO TOOK OVER BUILDING DURING ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

As the video spread online, pro-Israel groups demanded the university take aggressive disciplinary action against Rozo.

NYU spokesperson John Beckman condemned the speech and said that NYU was "deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks."

Beckman said Rozos deviated from approved remarks and the university is now withholding Rozos' diploma while it pursues disciplinary actions.

"He lied about the speech he was going to deliver and violated the commitment he made to comply with our rules," Beckman said in a statement Wednesday. "NYU is deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him."

Rozos, a member of the Gallatin Theater Troupe, was selected by fellow students to give the program’s address. Rozos is described as having a moral and political obligation to speak to the audience about the situation in Palestine.

MOOD FLIPS AT COLUMBIA U AFTER QUASHING OF LATEST PROTEST, TRUMP PRESSURE TAKES HOLD

"My moral and political commitment guide me to say that the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine," Rozos said. "I do not wish to speak only to my own politics today, but to speak for all people of conscience, and all people who feel the moral injury of this atrocity."

Pro-Jewish groups sharply criticized Rozos’ remarks and praised NYU for acting quickly on the matter.

"No student — especially Jewish students — should have to sit through politicized rhetoric that promotes harmful lies about Israel during such a personal milestone," the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement.

We are thankful to the NYU administration for their strong condemnation and their pursuit of disciplinary action.

Rozos majored in cultural criticism and political economy, according to an archived version of Gallatin’s website. Rozos' profile is no longer available on the website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The documentary non-profit Fireflight Media describes Rozos in a profile page as an "actor, artist, and gay Black trans man" whose debut in acting was in the Peabody-nominated television drama David Makes Man in 2019.

The war on Gaza sparked a wave of student protests on college campuses last year, including at NYU where demonstrations turned violent, with dozens of arrests being made.

NYU is one of 10 universities being investigated by the Trump administration's antisemitism taskforce. The task force is examining how universities have handled alleged antisemitic incidents since the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.