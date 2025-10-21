'NYU Communists' vow to fight capitalism with Marxist revolution at 'No Kings' rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: An apparent group of New York University (NYU) students handed out a Communist newspaper at the "No Kings" protest in New York City over the weekend, vowing to "overthrow capitalism" in a social media post highlighting their involvement in the event.

The Instagram page for "NYU Communists" links to the Revolutionary Communists of America in its bio, a self-proclaimed new political party based on Karl Marx’s beliefs and communist policies.

"Comrades from the NYU branch organized a communist contingent for the No Kings rally in Manhattan today to connect with the radicalized workers and youth that are sick of the exploitation of capitalism, and are ready to fight back," the caption recapping their involvement in this past weekend’s "No Kings" protest read.

"Want to get organized to overthrow capitalism? DM us!"

The group's profile page features the song "Guillotine" by The Coup with lyrics that include, "We got the guillotine, you better run" on the organization's main social media platform.

Despite its name and appearing to be a student-run chapter of the larger Revolutionary Communists of America organization, "NYU Communists" are not officially affiliated with the university, according to a spokesperson.

"There is no registered or university-recognized group called 'NYU Communists,' and we're unfamiliar with them," NYU spokesperson John Beckman told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital obtained a copy of the October 2025 edition of "The Communist" being handed out by "comrades" at the event featuring the headline, "The Billionaires are the Enemy."

"The Communist" is printed in traditional multicolor newspapers, some with full pages of color and a barcode linking to a sign-up sheet to join the Revolutionary Communists of America.

Fifteen pages of articles without author names follow the top story and include articles like "Reserve your Spot at a Marxist School Near You," "Israel’s War on the Truth" and "Record 70% Now Believe the ‘American Dream’ was a Lie."

The paper asks for a $5 "solidarity" donation.

The "NYU Communists" were joined by thousands of mostly peaceful protesters at the "No Kings" rally in New York City on Saturday, an event that was partially funded by Democratic donor George Soros among other donors and nonprofits.

President Donald Trump indicated Sunday that his administration would be looking into the funding behind the protests that took place across the country.

"I guess [the No Kings protest] was paid for by Soros and other radical left lunatics," Trump told reporters Sunday night. "It looks like it was. We're checking it out."

Fox News Digital reached out to Revolutionary Communists of America and "NYU Communists" for comment.

