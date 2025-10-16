Soros foundation helping fund anti-Trump 'No Kings' protests nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: George Soros ’ foundation is funding the "No Kings" protests that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and tens of thousands of protesters will be participating in on Saturday.

Soros, a billionaire investor and notorious Democratic Party donor, is founder of the Open Society Foundation.

In 2023, the foundation, through the Open Society Action Fund, issued a two-year grant of $3 million to the Indivisible organization. The grant was "to support the grantee's social welfare activities," according to the Open Society Foundation's website.

Indivisible is "managing data and communications with participants" for the "No Kings" protests that will be taking place in Washington and across the country.

‘NO KINGS’ PROTEST COULD ATTRACT PAID AGITATORS AND FOREIGN INFLUENCE, CROWD-FOR-HIRE CEO WARNS

Per the Open Society Foundation’s website , Soros "has given away more than $32 billion of his personal fortune" to the foundation. His son Alex serves as chairman of the board.

According to the Indivisible organization's website , Ezra Levin is the executive co-director behind the group. Leah Greenberg, Levin's wife, serves as the other executive co-director.

Greenberg formerly served as the policy director for the Tom Perriello for Governor of Virginia campaign. Perriello was the executive director for the Open Society Foundation from October 2018 to July 2023, furthering the ties between Soros and the Indivisible organization.

In 2017, Indivisible received a $350,000 grant from Tides Advocacy, a group affiliated with the Tides Network. The Tides Foundation, a foundation also affiliated with the Tides Network, has been accused of funding anti-Israel campus riots.

The grant report for 2024 was not available on the IRS nor the Open Society Foundation websites, though Soros' foundation has awarded grants to Indivisible every year since the organization's conception in 2017. In total, the Open Society Foundation has awarded $7.61 million in grants to the group behind the "No Kings" protest.

Fox News Digital reached out to Perriello, the Indivisible group, the Open Society Foundation and the Tides Network but did not receive responses in time for publication.

WISCONSIN MOM 'SEETHING' AFTER DEMOCRATS GIVE HER 8-YEAR-OLD SON A CHILLING BRACELET CALLING FOR TRUMP'S DEATH

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was the first to sound the alarm on ties between Soros and the "No Kings" protest during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, saying "There's considerable evidence that George Soros and his network are behind funding these rallies, which may well be riots all across the country."

Cruz introduced the Financial Underwriting of Nefarious Demonstrations and Extremist Riots (STOP FUNDERs) Act in July that would allow for the Department of Justice to impose Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges against individuals behind the funding of "violent" and "extreme" protests.

"This politicized march is being organized by Soros operatives and funded by Soros money. No one denies these basic facts," Cruz told Fox News Digital. "The Trump administration and the Republican Congress are committed to countering this network of left-wing violence."

Per the Indivisible website, "On October 18, millions of us are rising again" to protest in an effort to paint President Donald Trump as a tyrant and an authoritarian king.

REPUBLICANS FUME AS DEMOCRATS BLOCK 9TH GOP BID TO REOPEN GOVERNMENT

Schumer announced on Thursday that he would be attending the protest, saying he "will join the marchers, to celebrate what makes this country so great" and encouraged peaceful demonstrations.

In addition to funding from Soros, the Communist Workers of America Union is also partnered with the "No Kings" protest.

"Protests can be strenuous and intense," the "How to Prepare for a Protest" section of the Indivisible website reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They are most effective when we peacefully use our constitutionally protected rights of assembly and speech and properly prepare ahead of time," the website continued.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston