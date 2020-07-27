NYPD releases video in drive-by shooting that left 2 basketball-playing teens dead

Two teens playing basketball in a New York City playground were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting caught on surveillance video -- among seven gun-related homicides reported to the NYPD on Sunday.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison on Monday tweeted the video showing a a hooded figure firing a gun as he hangs out of the sunroof of a SUV traveling slowly past the playground. Gunshots can be heard.

“The perpetrator struck three people, killing two innocent teenagers playing basketball,” Harrison said.

It happened Sunday evening at George Walker Jr. Park in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

An NYPD spokesman on Monday identified the two homicide victims as 16-year-old Kleimer Mendez, of Brooklyn, and 17-year-old Antonio Villa, of Queens.

They were both shot in the head.

The other person who was shot was a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

Detectives haven't made any arrests and were working to come up with a motive.

“I heard the shots, five or six shots,” Lawrence LaDoucher told WPIX-TV. "I turned around and there were two laying down on the ground."

The seven shooting deaths that took place Sunday occured between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. An eighth homicide victims Sunday was a woman who was stabbed to death in the Bronx.