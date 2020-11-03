NYPD union endorses Trump, says president has 'undisputed record of supporting police'

The NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association has endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection.

In a statement to Fox News, president Ed Mullins said that the SBA encourages citizens “to vote for President Trump.”

“Your vote is your choice,” Mullins said. “I just ask that you remember that it is more than a choice between two men."

“It is a choice between world views that will have a very direct impact on police across the nation.”

Mullins cited the Trump administration’s “full support” of police officers while the other party would “abandon, defund, and politically indict police officers.”

“The Trump Administration has an undisputed record of supporting police officers at a time when many other segments of society are abandoning or openly attacking us,” Mullins said.

“The Administration publically pushed back on irresponsible policies ranging from sanctuary city mandates releasing dangerous criminals back onto the streets, to efforts to deny officers of body armor and other life-saving gear, to misguided mandates revising operating procedures in ways that endanger officers and public safety.”

The SBA joins a slew of law enforcement officials and unions that have thrown their support behind Trump, and the union telegraphed its support in the days leading up to the election.

On Oct. 26, the SBA accused NYPD top brass of a “double standard” after an officer was suspended for blaring “Trump 2020” over a patrol-car loudspeaker.

The SBA cited the example of Chief of Department Terence Monahan when he kneeled with Black Lives Matter protesters, for which “no disciplinary action was issued.”

“Suspending this officer is unnecessary & way over the top,” the SBA tweeted.

The largest police union in the country, the Fraternal Order of Police, “overwhelmingly” voted to support Trump.

"We’ve worked very closely with President Trump over the last four years on many initiatives," Fraternal President Patrick Yoes told “Cavuto Live” in September. “We completed our process with polling our members across the country and each one of the states where we exist and got unanimous support to endorse President Trump for a second term."

Meanwhile, more than 175 current and former law enforcement officers and officials have endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president, slamming Trump as a "lawless" president. Biden opposes defunding police.

Fox News’ Lee Brown, Brooke Singman and Caleb Parke contributed to this article.