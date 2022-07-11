Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Southern California 7-Eleven robberies leave at least 2 dead

The deadly shooting occurred on National 7/11 Day, when customers can receive a free Slurpee at the convenience store

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A string of armed robberies targeting several 7-Eleven locations in Southern California early Monday has left two people dead and others injured.

The shootings occurred on National 7/11 Day, when customers can receive a free Slurpee at the convenience store. 

A robbery was reported just before 3:25 a.m. in Santa Ana, an Orange County suburb about 32 miles south of Los Angeles, Fox Los Angeles reported. A man was found dead in the store parking lot in the 300 block of 17th Street. 

He had gunshot wounds to his upper body and is believed to be connected to a robbery at the location, police said. 

CALIFORNIA WOMAN ARREST WOMAN FOR ALLEGEDLY SETTING MAN ON FIRE WITH GASOLINE 

The Brea Police Department released an image of a suspect possibly linked to an armed robbery that left one person dead Monday, At least two people were killed and others injured during a string of similar robberies at 7-Eleven locations in Southern California early Monday.  (Brea Police Department )

In Brea, a short distance away, a store clerk was fatally shot during an armed robbery that was reported just before 4:20 a.m. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

In nearby La Habra, officers found two gunshots victims around 4:55 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store. They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the La Habra Police Department said. 

"We are aware of other incidents that have occurred here in the Southland at 7-Elevens," Brea police Capt. Philip Rodriguez said during a news briefing with La Habra authorities. "We can't confirm whether or not they're connected."

Rodriguez added that Brea and La Habra investigators believe their cases involve the same suspect. 

In Riverside, a 7-Eleven customer was shot in the head and remains in grave condition. No description of the suspect was released. 

In a statement, 7-Eleven said it was thinking of Monday's victims and their loved ones. 

"Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement," the company said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.