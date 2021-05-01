Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYPD searching for man who ran over school bus driver, leaving her in critical condition

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the driver's arrest

By Paul Best | Fox News
The NYPD is offering a $2,500 reward in the search for a driver who allegedly mowed down a female school bus driver in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. 

Video released by the NYPD shows the unidentified man get out of a 2020 gray Subaru Crosstrek and try to confront the driver of the school bus.

The man then got back into his Subaru, at which point the school bus driver tried to take a picture of the man's car. He then ran her over. 

The victim sustained trauma throughout her body and was taken to a local hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition. 

The suspect is described as "an adult male, dark complexion, approximately 5'7" tall, weighing 155 lbs., with a thin build." During the time of the assault, he was wearing blue jeans, a green hat, and a light-colored jacket. 

Police say this driver ran over a school bus driver as she tried to take a picture of his car.  (NYPD)

The Subaru's New York license plate is JKE-6813.

The NYPD is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver. 

