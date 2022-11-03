NYPD searching for man caught on video approaching woman from behind, groping her before fleeing

The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect caught on video approaching a woman from behind and groping her.

The police department says it is asking for the public’s help to find an unidentified male seen on surveillance camera approaching a 34-year-old female from behind on Sept. 25 in Brooklyn and squeezing her buttocks.

The suspect then fled the scene, near Farragut Road and East 35th Street, and his current location is unknown.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that the suspect is a male with light skin complexion, appears to be in his 30s, and has a medium build. The suspect was wearing blue pants with a white strip on the sides along with a black short sleeve T-shirt, black hat and a ski mask.

Police added that no injuries were reported during the forcible touching attack.

Along with the video of the attack, the NYPD released several photos of the suspect, including one snapshot of him crossing through a subway turnstile.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call their Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

New York City has seen a 34% increase in total crime since 2020, with robbery up 38%, burglary up 32% and assault up 18%, according to New York City Police Department figures released in September.

A recent Quinnipiac poll showed that crime is the top concern among New York voters heading into the 2022 midterms, with 28% of the 1,617 saying that rising crime is the most important issue to them.