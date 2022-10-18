NY voters put crime ahead of inflation in midterm election, boosting Zeldin to within 4 points of Hochul

The issue of crime is topping inflation among Republicans, Democrats and independents in New York, and Republican Lee Zeldin has surged to within four points of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

A Siena College poll released earlier Tuesday showed Zeldin having closed to within 11 points of Hochul.

In the Quinnipiac poll of 1,617 likely New York voters, crime topped the list of most pressing issues heading into Election Day among Republicans and independents. Democrats listed protecting democracy as their top issue, followed by crime, then inflation. The poll has a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

Overall, 28% of respondents said crime was the most urgent issue facing the state today. Crime is of most concern in New York City, which saw a surge in burglaries and carjackings in September compared to last year.

Zeldin is gaining with independent and White voters against Hochul, according to the Siena College poll released Tuesday.

Zeldin is now within 11 points of Hochul three weeks before Election Day, the poll of 707 likely New York voters found, showing the race closing from the 17-point gap recorded last month. The Republican had been down in the polls by as many as 24 points in August.

The Siena College poll, taken Oct. 12-14, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

Zeldin was endorsed Sunday by former President Trump, who is a key factor in 2022 midterm elections nationwide.