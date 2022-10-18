Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

NY voters put crime ahead of inflation in midterm election, boosting Zeldin to within 4 points of Hochul

GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, has made crime a signature issue

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Lee Zeldin explains why the race with NY Gov. Hochul has tightened Video

Lee Zeldin explains why the race with NY Gov. Hochul has tightened

New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin shares why the momentum in his race with Gov. Kathy Hochul has shifted on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

The issue of crime is topping inflation among Republicans, Democrats and independents in New York, and Republican Lee Zeldin has surged to within four points of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

A Siena College poll released earlier Tuesday showed Zeldin having closed to within 11 points of Hochul.

In the Quinnipiac poll of 1,617 likely New York voters, crime topped the list of most pressing issues heading into Election Day among Republicans and independents. Democrats listed protecting democracy as their top issue, followed by crime, then inflation. The poll has a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

NEW YORK GOVERNOR RACE BETWEEN GOV. HOCHUL AND REP. ZELDIN TIGHTENS TO ‘TOSS-UP’

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during the annual Jerusalem Post conference at Gotham Hall.

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during the annual Jerusalem Post conference at Gotham Hall. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Overall, 28% of respondents said crime was the most urgent issue facing the state today. Crime is of most concern in New York City, which saw a surge in burglaries and carjackings in September compared to last year.

SAN FRANCISCO RESIDENTS FED UP WITH CRIME, HOMELESSNESS: 'IT'S GETTING LESS SAFE'

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin speaks at a "Moms 4Zeldin" town hall on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Oct. 7, 2022, in New York City.

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin speaks at a "Moms 4Zeldin" town hall on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Oct. 7, 2022, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Zeldin is gaining with independent and White voters against Hochul, according to the Siena College poll released Tuesday.

NEW YORK GOV. KATHY HOCHUL SAYS STATE'S MIGRANT CRISIS NEEDS ‘FEDERAL SOLUTION’

Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses the media during the New York City Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11, 2021.

Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses the media during the New York City Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11, 2021. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Zeldin is now within 11 points of Hochul three weeks before Election Day, the poll of 707 likely New York voters found, showing the race closing from the 17-point gap recorded last month. The Republican had been down in the polls by as many as 24 points in August.

The Siena College poll, taken Oct. 12-14, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

New York Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin shut down a reporter who questioned why he chose to "talk politics" after a shooting outside his home.

New York Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin shut down a reporter who questioned why he chose to "talk politics" after a shooting outside his home. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Zeldin was endorsed Sunday by former President Trump, who is a key factor in 2022 midterm elections nationwide.

The endorsement comes just three weeks from Election Day and a week after a shooting outside Zeldin's home on Long Island added momentum to his tough-on-crime campaign.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

