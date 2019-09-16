NYPD school safety agent who worked as plus-size model fatally shot by boyfriend on his birthday: police

A New York school safety officer who worked on the side as a plus-size model was fatally shot by her boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself as the couple were celebrating his birthday, police said Monday.

Naire McCormick, a 44-year-old mom, was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in a Brooklyn apartment, police said.

McCormick’s boyfriend, 47-year-old Jancy Dempster, is suspected of having shot her before killing himself, police said. Dempster’s cousin and McCormick’s son were in the other room and fled into the hallway when they heard gunshots, according to police sources.

Officers arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. regarding somebody being harassed, The New York Daily News reported. McCormick and Dempster were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a gun was found near Dempster’s body.

TEXAS COUPLE, 5-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER DEAD IN WHAT APPEARS TO BE MURDER-SUICIDE: POLICE

Police sources told the New York Post the couple had been celebrating Dempster’s birthday and that he’d been drinking heavily that day.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCormick had been a school safety officer since 2004 and did some work as a plus-size model, having won last year’s Face of Kurvacious contest, a pageant for “curvy models,” the Post said.