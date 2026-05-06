NYPD releases footage of 4 suspects wanted in hate-fueled graffiti spree defacing homes, Holocaust memorial

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The NYPD has released new surveillance footage of four people wanted in connection to an antisemitic graffiti spree plaguing New York City’s Jewish community.

The incident unfolded Monday, after swastikas were spray-painted across multiple locations throughout Queens overnight, according to New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin.

On Tuesday, the NYPD shared new surveillance footage showing four suspects being sought in connection with the alleged antisemitic graffiti, adding that the group is wanted for "hate criminal mischief" spanning five separate occasions.

Additional footage obtained by Fox News from Shmira Public Safety also shows a group of individuals near one of the homes that police say was targeted after the homeowner discovered a swastika painted on their garage the next morning.

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The symbols were found plastered on several synagogues, private homes, cars and a Jewish community center — with one instance involving a swastika being painted over a plaque honoring victims of the Holocaust.

"When rabbis and congregants arrived to pray this morning, they expected to be met with their usual loving community," Menin said in a social media post. "When a family woke up, they were prepared to begin an otherwise normal week. Instead, they were met with terrifying signals of hatred and threats of violence."

Menin added the graffiti will be removed once authorities have completed their investigation.

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In a statement posted to X, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the blatant act of antisemitism and vowed to hold those responsible accountable for the graffiti.

"I am horrified and angered by the swastikas painted on homes and synagogues in Queens, including on a plaque honoring survivors of Kristallnacht," Mamdani said. "This is not just vandalism — it is a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instill fear. There is no place for antisemitism in Queens or anywhere in our city."

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The incident is under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, according to Mamdani.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD and Mamdani’s office for comment.

Fox News' Adriana James-Rodil and Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.