Hochul, AOC, Mamdani slam ‘we support Hamas’ chants at Queens protest: ‘Disgusting and antisemitic’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul , Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., and Democratic socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned chants of "we support Hamas" after demonstrators were filmed chanting the phrase during a protest in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Queens.

Video from the protest shows demonstrators waving Palestinian flags while chanting support for Hamas, which the U.S. government designates as a terrorist organization.

The clip circulated widely on social media and drew swift condemnation from leaders at the city, state and federal levels.

Ocasio-Cortez sharply criticized both the chants and the location of the protest.

"Hey so marching into a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and leading with a chant saying ‘we support Hamas’ is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. "Pretty basic!"

Hochul also shared video of the chants on X, issuing a forceful rebuke.

"Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews," Hochul wrote. "No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it’s dangerous, and it has no place in New York."

The protest featured pro-Hamas demonstrators chanting in unison while holding Palestinian flags.

Mamdani addressed the chants later that day, advocating for public safety while defending the constitutional right to protest .

"As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city," Mamdani wrote. "We will continue to ensure New Yorkers’ safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest."

In an interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum on Fox News' The Story last October, Mamdani refused to condemn Hamas, instead pivoting to discussing affordability for New Yorkers.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, and federal law prohibits providing material support to designated terrorist groups.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also weighed in on social media, posting a brief message condemning the chants.

"Hamas is a terrorist organization. We do not support terrorists. Period."

The incident comes as tensions remain high nationwide over protests related to the Israel-Hamas conflict following the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

Ocasio-Cortez and Mamdani did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.