NYPD ramps up security at Jewish sites across NYC after Israeli strikes on Iran

The NYPD said it is ramping up security at Jewish sites across New York City after Israel launched strikes on Iran overnight.

The precautionary measures aim to protect Jewish communities amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to Jewish, Israeli and other sites throughout NYC," the NYPD wrote on X late Thursday as the attacks were unfolding.

"We’re coordinating with our federal partners and we'll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he had been briefed on the unfolding situation in Israel and Iran, and that the NYPD’s Counterterrorism Unit is closely monitoring the situation.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing security at houses of worship and at Israeli diplomatic sites,’ Adams wrote on X. "I am praying for peace in the region."

Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch are scheduled to hold a joint press briefing later today ahead of anti-ICE protests already planned for the weekend.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that there are no credible threats to New York at this time.

She said security and cybersecurity protections for sensitive locations have been stepped up in the state.

"My priority is keeping New Yorkers safe," Hochul wrote on X.

There has also been increased security outside the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C., Fox 5 reported.

The Community Security Service, a group that trains volunteer synagogue security guards in New York City and other U.S. cities, told its network to remain vigilant and report suspicious behavior. It also told its network to review security protocols and request increased police presence.

The heightened tensions across the state come as Israel carried out targeted attacks on Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

The strikes took out at least 20 senior Iranian commanders, including Gen. Hossein Salami, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, as well as several nuclear scientists.

The sweeping strikes, called "Operation Rising Lion," followed months of attempted and seemingly failed nuclear negotiations.

Following Israel's preemptive attack on Iran, the Navy directed the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean and has directed a second destroyer to begin moving closer to Israel as well, a U.S. official tells Fox News.

This echoes a move the US made in April 2024 after Iran shot ballistic missiles at Israel. At the time, USS Carney and USS Arleigh Burke shot down the missiles.

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.