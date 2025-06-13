Expand / Collapse search
Israel

NYPD ramps up security at Jewish sites across NYC after Israeli strikes on Iran

The precautionary measures aim to protect Jewish communities amid heightened tensions in the Middle East

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Israeli ambassador to US touts quite successful operation against Iran Video

Israeli ambassador to US touts quite successful operation against Iran

Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Leiter joins Americas Newsroom to discuss working with the Trump administration as Israel attacks Iran and the latest on the assault to stifle its nuclear program. 

The NYPD said it is ramping up security at Jewish sites across New York City after Israel launched strikes on Iran overnight.

The precautionary measures aim to protect Jewish communities amid heightened tensions in the Middle East

"Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to Jewish, Israeli and other sites throughout NYC," the NYPD wrote on X late Thursday as the attacks were unfolding.

NYPD officers outside a synagogue

The NYPD said it is ramping up security at Jewish sites across New York City after Israel launched strikes on Iran overnight. NYPD officers outside a synagogue earlier this month.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

WHO WERE 2 OF THE TOP IRANIAN GENERALS KILLED IN ISRAELI STRIKES?

"We’re coordinating with our federal partners and we'll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he had been briefed on the unfolding situation in Israel and Iran, and that the NYPD’s Counterterrorism Unit is closely monitoring the situation. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing security at houses of worship and at Israeli diplomatic sites,’ Adams wrote on X. "I am praying for peace in the region."

Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch are scheduled to hold a joint press briefing later today ahead of anti-ICE protests already planned for the weekend.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that there are no credible threats to New York at this time.

She said security and cybersecurity protections for sensitive locations have been stepped up in the state. 

Police outside a New York synagogue

Members of the Orthodox Jewish community walk past NYPD officers as they stand guard outside of Congregation Shaarei Zion of Bobov on June 2, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ISRAEL LAUNCHES 'OPERATION RISING LION' ON IRAN, TARGETING NUCLEAR FACILITIES, TEHRAN

"My priority is keeping New Yorkers safe," Hochul wrote on X.

There has also been increased security outside the Israeli embassy in Washington D.C., Fox 5 reported. 

The Community Security Service, a group that trains volunteer synagogue security guards in New York City and other U.S. cities, told its network to remain vigilant and report suspicious behavior. It also told its network to review security protocols and request increased police presence.

The heightened tensions across the state come as Israel carried out targeted attacks on Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

The strikes took out at least 20 senior Iranian commanders, including Gen. Hossein Salami, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, as well as several nuclear scientists. 

Explosion in Tehran, Iran

Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, June 13, 2025.  (AP/Vahid Salemi)

The sweeping strikes, called "Operation Rising Lion," followed months of attempted and seemingly failed nuclear negotiations.

Following Israel's preemptive attack on Iran, the Navy directed the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean and has directed a second destroyer to begin moving closer to Israel as well, a U.S. official tells Fox News.

This echoes a move the US made in April 2024 after Iran shot ballistic missiles at Israel. At the time, USS Carney and USS Arleigh Burke shot down the missiles.

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf contributed to this report. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.