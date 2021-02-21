NYPD search for gunmen caught on video zip-tying victims in Queens backyard, ransacking home for $40G

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is continuing its search for three armed suspects who, in a brazen heist caught on camera, stormed a Queens backyard and zip-tied a group of people on the patio before ransacking the home and getting away unscathed with $40,000 in cash.

FLORIDA MAN BURGLARIZED NEARLY A DOZEN HOMES DURING FUNERALS USING PUBLIC OBITUARIES: SHERIFF

Surveillance video released by NYPD’s Crime Stoppers early Saturday showed the moments three gunmen made their way into a backyard of a home near the corner of 146th Street and 116th Avenue in South Jamaica around 5:19 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The trio ordered five people, who were outside warming themselves by a heat lamp and hammocks, to the ground, before using zip ties to bind four of them by their legs and arms. The fifth victim, a 43-year-old man, was ordered into the residence with the assailants.

"Where’s the money?" one suspect demanded, according to police, before hitting the man in the face with his handgun. The trio rifled through belongings, gathering $40,000 in cash and fleeing on foot northbound down 146th Street and then eastbound on 116th Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man who was pistol-whipped suffered a laceration to the face but refused medical attention once NYPD responded to the scene, NY Daily News reported. No other injuries were reported. The suspects remained at-large Saturday.