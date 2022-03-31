NYPD hunt for suspect who scrawled white supremacy symbol on parking garage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on camera painting a swastika on a support beam within a Staten Island parking garage.

"The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual … in connection to an aggravated harassment incident," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

VANDAL CAUGHT ON CAMERA DRAWING SWASTIKAS ON CITY HALL, CHARGING BULL STATUE IN NYC

A report was filed the evening of March 1 that a man drew a swastika on a support beam within the Retro Fitness underground parking garage in Staten Island.

The NYPD has released footage of the scene showing a group of men in the garage. One of the men, who appears to be wearing a red sweatshirt, drew the swastika before continuing to stand with the group of other men. The NYPD declined to provide a description of the suspect when Fox News Digital reached out.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The suspect fled in a dark grey Infiniti G37 four-door sedan, according to the NYPD.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP