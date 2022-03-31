Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYPD hunt for suspect who scrawled white supremacy symbol on parking garage

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
NYPD searching for suspect who painted swastika on Staten Island parking garage Video

NYPD searching for suspect who painted swastika on Staten Island parking garage

The NYPD is asking for help finding the suspect who painted a swastika on a Staten Island parking garage support beam.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on camera painting a swastika on a support beam within a Staten Island parking garage. 

"The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual … in connection to an aggravated harassment incident," the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

VANDAL CAUGHT ON CAMERA DRAWING SWASTIKAS ON CITY HALL, CHARGING BULL STATUE IN NYC

The New York Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on camera painting a swastika on a support beam within a Staten Island parking garage. 

The New York Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on camera painting a swastika on a support beam within a Staten Island parking garage.  (NYPD)

A report was filed the evening of March 1 that a man drew a swastika on a support beam within the Retro Fitness underground parking garage in Staten Island. 

The NYPD has released footage of the scene showing a group of men in the garage. One of the men, who appears to be wearing a red sweatshirt, drew the swastika before continuing to stand with the group of other men. The NYPD declined to provide a description of the suspect when Fox News Digital reached out. 

  • Swastika in Staten Island
    Image 1 of 2

    The New York Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on camera painting a swastika on a support beam within a Staten Island parking garage.  (NYPD )

  • Swastika in Staten Island
    Image 2 of 2

    The New York Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on camera painting a swastika on a support beam within a Staten Island parking garage.  (NYPD)

The suspect fled in a dark grey Infiniti G37 four-door sedan, according to the NYPD. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or on the CrimeStoppers website.

Your Money