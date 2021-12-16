Vandal caught on camera drawing swastikas on City Hall, Charging Bull statue in NYC

The New York City Police Department is looking for the man caught on camera who spray-painted swastikas across Lower Manhattan tagging a construction site, City Hall and the iconic Charging Bull statue.



Three incidents are now being investigated by NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force.

On Dec. 3 around 1 p.m., the suspect allegedly drew three swastikas on a wall inside a construction site at 10 Maiden Lane before fleeing the area, police said.



On Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m., the man drew a swastika on a pillar at the entrance to City Hall at the corner of Beekman Street and Park Row. The suspect fled southbound on Park Row. Police released surveillance photos and a video depicting the suspect from the incident.

On Dec. 14 around 10:09 p.m., the unknown individual spray-painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue in front of 25 Broadway before fleeing northbound on Morris Street. A surveillance photo from the scene was obtained by police.



The man is described by police as having a light complexion, last seen wearing a black/gray poncho, black backpack, black jeans and multicolored sneakers. He appears to walk with a limp.