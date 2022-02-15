Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYPD detectives shoot at car after driver tries to ram them: report

Authorities believed the vehicle was connected to a series of robberies

By David Aaro | Fox News
Police opened fire on a vehicle during a traffic stop in New York City Tuesday after the driver attempted to ram the officers, according to a report. 

The suspect, who fled the scene after ditching the vehicle, is still on the run, the New York Post reported. 

The shooting occurred in Manhattan around 3 p.m. near Central Park, as detectives with NYPD's Robbery Squad were pulling the car over, police said. 

The shooting occurred in Manhattan around 3 p.m. near Central Park

The shooting occurred in Manhattan around 3 p.m. near Central Park (WYNY)

Authorities believed the vehicle was connected to a series of robberies in the city, the Post reported

During the stop, police said the driver tried to hit the officers and one of the detectives fired a shot as the vehicle was driving away, according to the paper. 

One of the detectives fired a shot as the vehicle was driving away, according to the New York Post. 

One of the detectives fired a shot as the vehicle was driving away, according to the New York Post.  (WYNY)

Authorities were looking into whether anyone was shot, a police source told the Post. 

No further details were immediately provided, the department added.

