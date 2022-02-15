NYPD detectives shoot at car after driver tries to ram them: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police opened fire on a vehicle during a traffic stop in New York City Tuesday after the driver attempted to ram the officers, according to a report.

The suspect, who fled the scene after ditching the vehicle, is still on the run, the New York Post reported.

The shooting occurred in Manhattan around 3 p.m. near Central Park, as detectives with NYPD's Robbery Squad were pulling the car over, police said.

Authorities believed the vehicle was connected to a series of robberies in the city, the Post reported.

During the stop, police said the driver tried to hit the officers and one of the detectives fired a shot as the vehicle was driving away, according to the paper.

Authorities were looking into whether anyone was shot, a police source told the Post.

No further details were immediately provided, the department added.