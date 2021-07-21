Expand / Collapse search
New York
Police beekeeper removes swarm of 10K bees from NYC's Times Square

This was the second swarm to be removed from the Crossroads of the World this month

An NYPD beekeeper removed about 10,000 bees that flew into a Times Square recycling receptacle on Tuesday — two weeks after a larger swarm visited the same area.

The bees were captured by Officer Darren Mays at about 2 p.m. outside of 3 Times Square, according to the NYPD.

Photos posted to the department’s Twitter page shows some of the insects even made their way into a Pepsi can.

On July 6, Officer Mays was also dispatched to the Crossroads of the World to remove roughly 25,000 bees, police said.

The first swarm was subsequently driven up to and released in the Hudson Valley, according to a Twitter post from the NYPD beekeepers.

This story first appeared in the New York Post. 

