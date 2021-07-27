NYPD searching for man accused of repeated anti-Muslim attacks

The New York Police Department says a man accused of making anti-Muslim attacks last month is connected to yet another attack that occurred over the weekend in Queens .

Last month, the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit announced they were searching for a man who allegedly attacked four people in two separate incidents while making anti-Muslim remarks .

On Sunday, the man allegedly struck again, following a 38-year-old woman around 6:30 p.m. while holding a knife and making disparaging remarks about Muslim people.

Police say he fled the scene, and have released footage of the suspect to the public in a bid to track him down.

In one of the June attacks, the suspect allegedly followed a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman while making disparaging comments about Islam. He then allegedly punched the man in the back of the head, while pulling on the woman’s hijab.

Both of the people reported they sustained pain, but refused medical attention.

Police believe the same suspect attacked followed a 64-year-old man and 56-year-old woman about an hour after the other attack while making anti-Muslim comments.

The woman in that attack was punched in the face and left with a fractured nose and small lacerations to the head and face.

Hate crimes have increased in New York City this year, most notably against Asian people. The NYPD reported that anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 400% from January to June of this year when compared to the same timeframe in 2020.

Anti-Semitic hate crimes also surged by 69% during the six-month period, and there was a 175% increase in attacks against White people.