NYC work truck explosion caught on video after pedestrians scramble for cover

A New York City work truck exploded Wednesday, injuring two people while sending pedestrians running.

The New York Fire Department responded just after 1 p.m. to Vernon Boulevard and 47th Avenue in Long Island City Queens to a reported truck fire, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Video footage taken at the scene shows the city Department of Transportation truck engulfed in flames before a loud explosion occurs. Some people nearby were sent scurrying.

A DOT pothole repair crew of four was on their lunch break when they noticed their truck was emanating smoke before it caught fire, the agency told Fox News Digital. The FDNY said there were two reported injuries but that the victims refused medical attention.

"Safety of our employees and others is a top priority and we will investigate today’s truck fire," a DOT statement said.

The cause of the fire and explosion has not been determined.