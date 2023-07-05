Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC work truck explosion caught on video after pedestrians scramble for cover

The city Department of Transportation truck exploded in Queens as it was engulfed in flames

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
NYC work truck explodes after catching fire Video

NYC work truck explodes after catching fire

A city Department of Transportation truck exploded in Queens on Tuesday.

A New York City work truck exploded Wednesday, injuring two people while sending pedestrians running. 

The New York Fire Department responded just after 1 p.m. to Vernon Boulevard and 47th Avenue in Long Island City Queens to a reported truck fire, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

ARIZONA HOLDS 10-YEAR REMEMBERANCE FOR 19 FIREFIGHTERS WHO DIED WHILE COMBATTING YARNELL HILL FIRE

NYC truck explosion

A New York City Department fo Transportation work truck seen on fire moments before exploding in Queens.  (Peter Gerber)

Video footage taken at the scene shows the city Department of Transportation truck engulfed in flames before a loud explosion occurs. Some people nearby were sent scurrying. 

A DOT pothole repair crew of four was on their lunch break when they noticed their truck was emanating smoke before it caught fire, the agency told Fox News Digital. The FDNY said there were two reported injuries but that the victims refused medical attention. 

"Safety of our employees and others is a top priority and we will investigate today’s truck fire," a DOT statement said. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the fire and explosion has not been determined. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.