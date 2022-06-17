Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC unprovoked subway attack suspect nabbed in Baltimore County after alleged rape: Report

A suspect wanted in an unprovoked NYC slashing attack was arrested on unrelated rape charges in Baltimore County

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man wanted in New York City for putting a woman in a choke hold and then slashing her multiple times earlier this month has been arrested in Baltimore County for rape, according to officials and a report. 

Subhan Zaib was charged Wednesday for sexually assaulting and robbing a victim in Dundalk, Maryland, earlier in the week, Baltimore County Police said. He is being held at the county detention center.

Zaib was shown in a law enforcement book photo wearing a blue-colored top and boasting a mustache and long beard – much like the person seen in pictures released by the New York Police Department in connection with a separate incident. 

The New York Daily News cited law enforcement sources in reporting that Zaib is the person who was wanted for an unprovoked assault in New York City on June 10.

NEW YORK CITY SUSPECTS ACCUSED OF STEALING DOZENS OF ATMS, MORE THAN $60,000 IN CASH

Subhan Zaib, 26, booking photo (left); NYPD images show suspect believed to have attacked woman in Manhattan on June 10, 2022

Subhan Zaib, 26, booking photo (left); NYPD images show suspect believed to have attacked woman in Manhattan on June 10, 2022 (NYPD/Batimore County Police Department)

According to the NYPD, a 19-year-old woman was walking down the stairs into a subway station at Essex and Delancey streets around 4:50 a.m. when the man approached her from behind.  He then "placed her in a chokehold and slashed her multiple times on the neck and back" before fleeing, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD could not immediately confirm the report on Friday. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 