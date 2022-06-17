NYC unprovoked subway attack suspect nabbed in Baltimore County after alleged rape: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man wanted in New York City for putting a woman in a choke hold and then slashing her multiple times earlier this month has been arrested in Baltimore County for rape, according to officials and a report.

Subhan Zaib was charged Wednesday for sexually assaulting and robbing a victim in Dundalk, Maryland, earlier in the week, Baltimore County Police said. He is being held at the county detention center.

Zaib was shown in a law enforcement book photo wearing a blue-colored top and boasting a mustache and long beard – much like the person seen in pictures released by the New York Police Department in connection with a separate incident.

The New York Daily News cited law enforcement sources in reporting that Zaib is the person who was wanted for an unprovoked assault in New York City on June 10.

According to the NYPD, a 19-year-old woman was walking down the stairs into a subway station at Essex and Delancey streets around 4:50 a.m. when the man approached her from behind. He then "placed her in a chokehold and slashed her multiple times on the neck and back" before fleeing, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD could not immediately confirm the report on Friday.