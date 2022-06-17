New York City suspects accused of stealing dozens of ATMs, more than $60,000 in cash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down five men who investigators say "forcibly removed ATM machines" from dozens of businesses in Brooklyn and Queens during a six-month burglary operation.

The incidents happened at all hours of the day and targeted check cashing stores, a diner, barber shops and other businesses.

"It was reported to police that between Thursday, December 2, 2021, and Thursday, June 2, 2022, five unidentified individuals did forcibly break and damaged the front doors of commercial establishments located in Brooklyn and Queens to gain entry," the NYPD told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Once inside, they forcibly removed ATM machines containing approximately over $60,000 in cash," the NYPD added . "There were no injuries reported as a result of these incidents."

Surveillance footage released by investigators shows two of the suspects removing an ATM from a deli in Brooklyn around 3 a.m. May 24.

The footage shows one of the suspects moving boxes of food and other products in an effort to lift an ATM out of the business through a shattered window. Another suspect’s hands can be seen reaching though the broken glass.

A total of 37 ATMs were stolen, according to police. The suspects also are accused of stealing two vehicles parked on the street in separate incidents in early April.

Police described the unidentified men as being approximately 20 to 30 years old.

