NYC suspect in unprovoked subway slashings was arrested and released from prison the day before: report

A New York man who was arrested over the weekend for stabbing two people did so just a day after he was picked up by police, then let go, for brandishing a knife, according to a report.

Donny Ubiera, 32, who was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed two people — one on Friday and one on Saturday — was incarcerated for displaying a large knife to police officers and was subsequently released from prison on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

Ubiera’s crime spree reportedly spanned four days, culminating with his arrest Saturday evening.

On Wednesday, police responded to calls of a man with a knife and found Ubiera who refused to release the weapon, the New York Post reported. According to the report, the man then fled from the officers but was caught, arrested, and booked on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and a controlled substance, as well as reckless endangerment.

Ubiera spent the night in prison and was allowed to walk on Thursday for his "time served," the outlet reported.

The very next day, the suspect allegedly carried out an unprovoked attack on the first of two victims, a 62-year-old man, who he slashed on his face, the New York Police Department said.

The attack took place on the southbound 7 train around 8:40 a.m., police said. Ubiera then fled on foot, police said.

On Saturday, around 7:15 a.m., Ubiera allegedly attacked a second victim on the platform of the northbound 7 train line, police said. Ubiera allegedly pulled out a large knife, approached a 55-year-old man and stabbed him in the neck, the NYPD said.

He was arrested again, 12 hours after the Saturday stabbing incident. He was charged with two counts each for attempted murder, assault and weapons possession in the subway attacks, police said.

Both victims were hospitalized at NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst and are expected to recover.

The New York Post reports Ubiera’s run-ins with police include being charged with beating a man with a stick at a bakery on June 8; pulling out a knife and threatening an employee who tried to stop him from shoplifting on Jan. 8; four unique assaults on four separate workers on Dec. 27, 2021; and, an incident back on Nov. 5 when he assaulted a person at a homeless shelter.