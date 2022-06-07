Expand / Collapse search
New York City
NYC suspect seen throwing woman onto subway tracks in broad-daylight caught-on-camera attack

Horrifying video shows the stranger lift the woman up and throw her onto the tracks.

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Terrifying video shows the moments a man physically lifts a woman from a New York City subway platform and pushes her into the train tracks.

Terrifying video footage shows the moments a man physically lifts a woman from a New York City subway platform and pushes her onto the train tracks in a broad-daylight subway attack. 

The 52-year-old woman was standing on the platform for a southbound train at the Westchester Avenue/Jackson Avenue subway station in the Bronx around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. Horrifying video shows the man, who police say was a stranger, lift the woman up and throw her onto the tracks.

NEW YORK CITY MAN SHOT AND KILLED WHILE LEAVING QUEENS RECORDING STUDIO

Police said it was not yet clear what preceded the attack or if the suspect said anything to his victim. The pair appeared to have been strangers to each other. 

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS APPLAUDS NYPD OVER HANDLING OF SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING FOOD DELIVERY MAN

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she was listed as being stable.

Terrifying video shows the moments a man physically lifts a woman from a New York City subway platform and pushes her into the train tracks. (NYPD)

Police are now looking for her attacker, who appeared to have been wearing a red backpack, a backwards baseball cap, a white shirt and shorts. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

