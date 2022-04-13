NYC subway shooting: Man who alerted police to suspect reveals moments before arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NYPD arrested suspected New York City subway attacker Frank James outside a Manhattan liquor store Wednesday after a security camera technician spotted him walking down the sidewalk in broad daylight.

Zak Dahhan, the witness who reported the sighting, told Fox News he was doing maintenance on a store’s cameras when he saw James walking in the busy East Village neighborhood with a bag over his shoulder.

He alerted police, and Ninth Precinct officers took James into custody without anyone else getting hurt.

"Thank God," Dahhan said.

A photograph provided to Fox News Digital by a law enforcement source shows police leading a handcuffed James down the sidewalk at First Avenue and St. Mark’s Place.

Police also said Wednesday that a tipster called in a sighting at a nearby McDonald’s on Sixth Street to Crime Stoppers.

James is expected to face federal terror charges in connection with the attack on mass transit, according to Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

"We hope this arrest brings some solace to the victims and the people of the city of New York," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in an afternoon news conference officially announcing James’ arrest.

Police said James’ criminal record consisted of nine prior arrests in New York alone and three in New Jersey.

The Essex County, New Jersey, prosecutors' office separately said James had been charged with two counts of terroristic threats in an incident that occurred in the mid-1990s. He was found guilty of harassment and sentenced to one year of probation.

Police initially labeled James a person of interest in connection with Tuesday morning’s attack at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park. By Wednesday morning, Mayor Eric Adams announced he was a suspect.

Wearing a bright nylon safety vest and gas mask, he allegedly opened a smoke canister and fired off at least 33 rounds from a 9 mm Glock handgun as the Manhattan-bound N train pulled into the station around 8:25 a.m., police said. They recovered the weapon and other items they believed he abandoned in the car, including smoke bombs, a hatchet and extra magazines.

Almost 30 people were treated for injuries – with at least 10 suffering from gunshot wounds. Others had symptoms of smoke inhalation or other ailments sustained at the frantic scene. Authorities said no one was killed.

Police also linked James’ credit card, which they said they found at the subway crime scene, to a U-Haul van found parked on Kings Highway. Police closed several surrounding blocks and called in the bomb squad, hazmat teams and federal authorities to investigate.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.