Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York City police are asking the public to help locate a suspect wanted for multiple stabbings in Queens, according to an NYPD chief.

Police department officials said a 34-year-old woman was assaulted shortly after midnight Tuesday near 158 Street and 134th Avenue.

According to the NYPD, the victim was walking home when she was approached from behind by an unidentified male. The suspect stabbed the woman with a knife on the right side of her torso and ran away on foot eastbound on 134th Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

CRISIS IN NEW YORK: 39-YEAR NYPD VET SAYS ‘PALPABLE FEAR’ STILL PLAGUES CITY AS CRIME REMAINS HIGH

An NYPD news release described the suspect as a male with a medium complexion, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black pants, black shoes and a blue mask, police said.

NYPD Crime Stoppers released a video of the suspect on Wednesday morning and said the suspect is wanted for multiple similar incidents.

2 NYPD OFFICERS SHOT TRYING TO APPREHEND ‘VIOLENT CRIMINAL’ ASSAULTING HIS MOTHER: POLICE

"The individual pictured below is WANTED for four unprovoked stabbing incidents that occurred in the Rochdale Village area of Queens," the NYPD posted on its official X account.

Authorities are offering up to a $3,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information can contact investigators at 1-800-577-TIPS.

"New York, we need your immediate help!" NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey posted on X. "This individual is wanted for MULTIPLE stabbings in Queens. Someone knows him & he MUST be stopped."

The NYPD news release did not provide information on the other stabbing incidents or victims mentioned by police officials on X. Fox News Digital has contacted NYPD for clarification.

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS SWARM NYC CANCER HOSPITAL, ACCUSING ‘COMPLICITY IN GENOCIDE’

New York City leaders have touted crime reductions since a historically bloody 2020, which saw the most murders since 2011 among other violent crimes, according to New York City Police Department data.

Mayor Eric Adams touted crime reductions during a Jan. 3 public safety address, including a 12% drop in homicides and a 25% decrease in shootings between 2022 and 2023. He added that "New Yorkers are breathing easier" because of his administration's efforts to reduce crime.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But while crime has trended downward since the pandemic, some offenses are still much higher, including homicides, which were up 21% at the end of last year compared to 2019, according to NYPD data. Robberies and felony assaults have risen 26% and 35%, respectively, and motor vehicle thefts nearly tripled.

More than two-thirds of New Yorkers said crime was a serious issue in their communities and that they were concerned they would be the next victim of a crime, according to a Siena College Research Institute poll published in July. More than 40% felt threatened by a stranger's behavior in public.

Fox News Digital's Megan Myers and Teny Sahakian contributed to this report.