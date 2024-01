Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Thousands of anti-Israel demonstrators protested in New York City on Monday night, with many of them targeting a nearby cancer hospital with accusations of "complicity in genocide."

Protesters could be seen shouting slogans on social media at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. They then moved on to accusing a nearby Starbucks and McDonald's of further "complicity" in genocide, the New York Post reported.

Police arrested three people during the demonstration, including a 16-year-old boy.

"Not a good look as pro-Palestinian protesters target a cancer hospital on New York’s Upper East Side. The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center also houses a pediatric day hospital," wrote Danny Morris, who works for an organization that tracks antisemitism.

Monday's protest was only the latest in a long series of demonstrations supporting either Palestinians or Israel. Tens of thousands of protesters clashed in Manhattan late last year as Israel began its retaliatory campaign against Hamas following a massacre that left 1,200 Israelis dead.

Protesters at Monday's event also targeted the Mt. Sinai Medical Center, accusing it of supporting "zionism," according to the Post.

"Mount Sinai you can’t hide, you support genocide," the protesters chanted.

One Jewish woman, 74, who lives nearby the demonstration, reportedly had to be escorted through the chanting crowd while on a walk with her dog.

"I thought I was in Germany in 1939," she told the Post, declining to give her name. "I’m astounded. I think it’s horrific."

New York City has seen waves of protests all over the city. Earlier this month, demonstrators in Manhattan tried to block access to several bridges and a major tunnel. Protesters set fire to an Israeli flag during a demonstration in early November. Onlookers cheered as the flag burned and at least one protester stomped on it.

Other anti-Israel protests have seen demonstrators blocking traffic in New York City and other major cities across the U.S.