NYC soccer coach allegedly recorded sexual abuse of teen boys and girls

A Queens soccer coach allegedly sexually abused four teens — two girls and two boys — last year, and recorded some of the abuse on video, according to the borough’s district attorney’s office.

The suspect, 23-year-old Harrison Torres, started the abuse when he brought a teenage girl to his home in Woodhaven and raped her sometime between July and Oct. 2018, acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement.

Torres then brought a boy to his home later that year and sexually abused him, the statement said. He allegedly recorded both instances.

In November 2018, Torres allegedly shoved a 13-year-old boy against a wall at a high school and groped him while the two were visiting the American Eagle Soccer Academy.

He then also asked a 14-year-old boy to send him images of his private parts in exchange for cash, according to the charges.

He also sent the boy videos of himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, the DA said.

“This case is every parents’ nightmare – a coach gains their trust and then betrays them in the most vile ways to feed his own sick, sexual desires,” DA John Ryan said in a statement.

Torres was awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday evening. He faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.